Octopuses can edit their own genes, so the revolution is probably coming

Scientists already knew this was happening — it even happens every so often with our own RNA — but the 2017 study was designed to figure out just how much these animals were using the technique. The answer? A lot. Consider this: Humans have 20,000 genes but only a few dozen places where RNA editing takes place. Squids also have 20,000 genes but have at least 11,000 active RNA editing sites. As Tel Aviv University biophysicist and study co-author Eli Eisenberg said in a press release , “With these cephalopods, this is not the exception. This is the rule. The rule is that most of the proteins are being edited.” Most of those edits happen in the animals’ nervous system, which suggests that it may contribute to their wicked smarts. Previous research pointed to the possibility that they used RNA editing to quickly adapt to changes in temperature.