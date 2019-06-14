Octopuses can edit their own genes, so the revolution is probably coming

In 2017, researchers reported in the journal Cell that octopuses, squids, and cuttlefish don’t follow their DNA’s commands like the rest of us mortals. Instead, they do what’s known as RNA editing. Here’s how it works: Usually, RNA acts as a sort of messenger and copyist for DNA — DNA hands over genetic information to the RNA, which it uses to help create particular proteins in cells. But in these animals, that information can be changed in translation. Enzymes can swap out certain nucleotides in the RNA’s code — you may know them as the letters A, U, G, and C — for others, thereby creating proteins that were never encoded in the DNA. As The New York Times puts it, this can allow an organism to “add new riffs to its base genetic blueprint.”