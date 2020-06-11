OECD: Impact of Covid-19 on GDP across the globe (infographic)

The OECD released its latest Economic Outlook on Wednesday, revealing the projected impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on global GDP in 2020. When assuming there will be no second wave of infections in 2020, gross domestic product is currently expected to be down by 6 percent on last year. Should we encounter a ‘double-hit’ scenario however, this is forecast to increase to a 7.6 percent drop.

Adding further context, the OECD writes: “The COVID-19 pandemic is a global health crisis without precedent in living memory. It has triggered the most severe economic recession in nearly a century and is causing enormous damage to people’s health, jobs and well-being.”

As this infographic shows, when looking at the ‘single-hit’ scenario, no country is projected to be hit harder than the United Kingdom. There, a fall of 11.5 percent is being predicted. The initial epicenter, China, is expected to go far more unscathed with a decrease of just 2.6 percent. The United States is somewhat in the middle of the pack with a 7.3 percent reduction.

