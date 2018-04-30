OECD Secretary Gurria to PM Tsipras: Reforms must continue

“Greece’s efforts are vindicated,” stated OECD General Secretary Angel Gurria, quoting the figures from the organisation’s annual economic survey of Greece for 2018, which he handed over to Tsipras. Mr Gurria said the foundations had been laid for a sustainable and equitable growth, in the long-term, during his joint press conference with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras in Athens, Monday. The Secretary congratulated the Greek prime minister: “Congratulations Mr. Prime Minister, you have brought Greece back from the edge of the precipice.”

“The presence of Angel Gurria in Greece finds the country at an extremely important juncture, as we are at the end of a major ordeal”, the prime minister said.

“Our country, beyond the incredible fiscal adjustment with surpluses that are a passport for a clean exit from the program, has become the OECD leader country in reforms. Negative and hard reforms, but necessary because they open up prospects. We have collided with key economic pathogens and managed to arrive at a point where we can accept from the OECD the data that prove we are in a very positive spot”, said Mr Tsipras.

“Greece in these three years became a champion of reforms. We made structural, difficult but necessary reforms as they open up an important perspective for the recovery of the economy, establishing a fairer prospect for the people”, he added.

The Greek PM continued: “For the next day we have our own integrated plan. We need a new extrovert programme. We invest in labor productivity and support a productive model that wants people to play the key role.”

read full OECD report on Greece here