Officer accused of having sex on board a nuclear-armed submarine revealed! (photos)

The identity of a female officer accused of having sex on board a nuclear-armed submarine has been revealed.

HMS Vigilant was submerged in the North Atlantic when reports of two high-ranking submarine officials having sexual relations with two different women emerged – something which is forbidden between serving personnel on the same vessel.

It has emerged one of those women is believed to be Sub-Lieutenant Rebecca Edwards, who led a Remembrance Day service in Glasgow just 11 months ago, as some of her comrades threatened to resign over the sex scandal.

Five officers on board the submarine have threatened to quit amid the reports Stuart Armstrong, 41, commanding officer of the Vanguard-class submarine HMS Vigilant, was sexually involved with an officer.

The incident came to light after a member of the crew alerted senior officials at the vessel’s base in Faslane, near Glasgow, and Armstrong has since been relieved of his duties.

The allegations sparked anger among crew members and when their boat completed its patrol and docked in the US, a source told The Times a handful wanted to hand in their notice.

Armstrong’s second-in-command Lieutenant Commander Michael Seal has also been suspended amid the claims, according to The Sun, who also named Sub-Lieutenant Edwards – Assistant Weapons Engineering Officer on HMS Vigilant – as one of the women involved.

HMS Vigilant is one of four British nuclear-armed Vanguard submarines on active patrol which provide protection to the UK in case of a nuclear war.

more at: dailymail.co.uk