Official 2018 Russia World Cup song (video)

The most celebrated players in the world of football will be joined in Russia by some of the biggest stars of today’s international music scene. As part of another exciting collaboration between FIFA and Sony Music, Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi will perform ‘Live It Up’, the Official Song of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ produced by DJ and songwriter Diplo.

Ahead of the final on 15 July, the music stars will warm up the 80,000 spectators at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium and around one billion people watching on TV just a few minutes before the two finalists come out on to the pitch. Until then, fans will have enough time to learn the lyrics as “Live It Up” will be released on multiple streaming platforms this Friday, 25 May. The FIFA World Cup Official Music Video will be available as of 7 June.