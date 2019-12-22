“OH MY THANASIS!!!!” – John McEnroe speechless as Thanasis Antetokounmpo soars for a dunk (video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo might have posted his 3rd triple double of the season with 22 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 2 steals in 26 minutes in the road win against the New York Knicks (123-102), but it was brother Thanasis who made the highlight reel with an incredible left-handed dunk from the baseline off a missed shot.

The Bucks bench and little bro Giannis exploded after Thanasis landed on the court.

Knicks fans were dumfounded by the elevation of Thanasis who took off and slammed the ball home. Even John McEnroe, a died hard Knicks fan looked in amazement as the Greek Freak’s older brother flew through the air.

The Buck posted the highlight the video on their social media with a title “OH MY THANASIS!!!!”