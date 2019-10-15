Old vehicle owners to be burdened with higher registration fees from 2021

The Minister said the current system needs to comply with EU dictates

Owners of older vehicles will be charged with higher registration fees from 2021 onwards, according to a plan in the pipeline, as Finance Minister Christos Staikouras explained.

The purpose was to replace the older cars in Greece with newer environmentally-friendly vehicles, in accordance with the EU dictates.

Speaking to the newspaper “Ethnos tis Kyriakis”, the Minister said: “The registration fees system needs improvements. The requirements of the new European legislation on pollutant emissions need to be incorporated, and it should also be made more equitable for car owners, taking into account various criteria. Any change will move towards a more equitable distribution of the burden on car owners as well as the goal of replacing the old car fleet in our country.”