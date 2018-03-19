Oldest surviving footage of Native Americans! (photos-video)

The majority of Native American tribes had always lived as societies which were hunter-gatherers

Native Americans are generally thought to be people who are ancestors of pre-Colombian people who were indigenous to the lands of the nations (within the modern boundary system).

They were made up of a vast number of ethnic groups and tribes and many survive fully to this day Native Americans use a variety of terms to refer to themselves; older people tend to use ‘Indians or ‘American Indians’, whilst the younger generations tend to use ‘Indigenous’. When referring to them as an outsider, it has been a controversial topic as to what name to use.



They lived in harmony, protecting their resources and taking care of the environment. Native Americans were first class survivors. Their traditional skills are mostly forgotten or ignored by our modern society, instead of learning from these master survivors.

The majority of Native American tribes had always lived as societies which were hunter-gatherers and used artwork and oral traditions to preserve their histories; this resulted in the first ever source, written form, on the conflict brought on by European settlers.

read more at thevintagenews.com