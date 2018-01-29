Olivia Culpo in Sports Illustrated magazine! (photos-video)

Sports Illustrated announced that Rhode Island native and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is among the models selected for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Class, a group of women who will be making their first appearances in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

“This was a major goal of mine because many of the women that have posed for SI have gone on to have such inspirational careers,” Culpo said in the release. “I feel so blessed that this goal is becoming a reality and it shows me that hard work and positive intentions can lead to something amazing.”

In the magazine’s release, Sports Illustrated hinted that Culpo and her fellow rookies have been working on an “all-new, top secret project” that will be released during the week of Valentine’s Day, along with the 2018 swimsuit issue.

