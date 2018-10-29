Olympiacos legend Tohouroglou wins Goalkeeper of the Year at 46!

Former Olympiacos star Kyriakos Tohouroglou continues to defy his age after being awarded the 2018 NSW NPL3 goalkeeper of the year at the ripe old age of 46.

Tohouroglou has been playing for Greek backed club Gladesville Ryde Magic since 2012 and in his first season won goalkeeper of the year, and player of the year.

Year after year the Greek Super League cult legend has continued to produce outstanding performances winning the goalkeeper of the season award in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

Tohouroglou looks back on his most recent accolade with charm and wit.

“I might be 47, I feel 18, but my body is 65,” he says. “People have asked if I will play till I’m 50 but my body isn’t listening. Everybody laughs when I say that but I’ll go for one more year then I’ll see.”

The 46-year-old says the secret to his longevity is down to keeping the same mindset in the NPL 3 as he did when he graced the iconic football stadiums of Europe.

“It’s the same mentality but the difference is less stress here,” he says.

“When you play for Olympiacos for six years and PAOK for eight years at that top level you have to be up there. For 14 years every game counts. Now I’m having fun that’s why I’m nearly 47 and I’m having a good time and that’s why I’m not retiring. Because it’s something that I do on Sundays that I love, plus all the stress of work during the week, you forget everything.”

Tohouroglou was born in 1972 and grew up in Sydney and then moved back to Greece with his family in 1983. He spent 16 seasons playing in Greece’s top flight and in 1992 he began his professional career with his hometown club of Doxa Drama.

“I am still a supporter for Doxa,” he says.

“My dad was a soccer fanatic and the first game I ever saw in Greece was Doxa Drama versus OFI and Doxa won 2-0. I played for Doxa from the age of 13 up until the senior team. Back then in 1990-91, I was 18 and I was the only semi-professional that was playing professionally. Then at the age of 19 I signed my first professional contract.”

