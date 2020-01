Beef ragu pasta A budget cut of beef, your seasonal pantry ingredients and this recipe will definitely become hands down one of your all time favorite pastas ever!

Cheese balls with pepper and pineapple These little balls of heaven go well with a nice glass of dry white wine... They are delicious!

Tope tas kebab Tope shark, the large, slender houndshark (Family Triakidae), here becomes a delicious quick stew with onion, tomato and beautiful spices. Try it! It's absolutely tasty...

Ginger – banana energy smoothie Creamy and sweet, this smoothie is the perfect, on-the-go energizing drink. It’s loaded with nutrients and is beyond delicious. Add your favorite superfood if you wish.