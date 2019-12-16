Olympiacos vs. Arsenal in Europa League

Olympiacos will meet with Arsenal in the Round of 32 in the Europa League. The two teams have met in eight previous European games, winning four apiece. Each has recorded three home victories, although their most recent fixtures, in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League group stage, ended in a 3-2 win for the Greek side in north London, although a 3-0 Gunners victory in Piraeus ensured it was the English side who progressed.

The first leg will be in Piraeus on February 20 with the second on the 27th.