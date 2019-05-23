Olympiakos BC relegated to second division

Olympiakos basketball club has been relegated to the A2, second division of the Greek basketball, after failing to appear in the play-off match against arch-rivals Panathinaikos at OAKA stadium.
The decision of the penalty was announced by the Sports Judge.
