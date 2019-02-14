Olympiakos beat Bulgarian team 3-0 to reach semifinal in CEV Cup Volleyball

Olympiakos Piraeus advanced to the semifinals of the CEV Volleyball Cup after defeating Bulgarian Neftohimic 2010 BURGAS 3-0 sets in Greece. The Reds had lost 3 sets to 1 in the first leg but prevailed in the final set 15-11 to clinch a berth in the final four where they will face Italian team Trentino.

The Greek team had reached last year’s Challenge Cup final.