Olympiakos made it two out of two in their Euroleague campaign, after defeating Spanish side Malaga at Piraeus (80-75). Although the reds seemed to be cursing along a comfortable victory for most part of the match, the Spaniards hit back in the 4th quarter giving Olympiakos a scare. Thompson (15) and Milutinov (12 pts) were the Greek side’s leading scorers on the night.