Olympiakos beat PAOK (1-0) in Thessaloniki for Super League

In a low tempo match, Super League leaders Olympiakos Piraeus beat Greek champions PAOK Thessaloniki away from home by a goal (1-0) to extend their lead at the top of the table to 5 points, putting them in poll position for the play-offs at the end of the regular season which will determine the champion.

The deciding goal of the match was scored by a PAOK player against his own team in the 49th minute when Giannoulis inadvertently turned the ball into his own net following a shot by left back Tsimikas at the end of an impressive run.