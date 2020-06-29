Olympiakos crowned Greek champions for the 45th time – Fans celebrate in streets (video)

With its 2-1 victory over AEK at OAKA on Sunday night for the Super League play-offs, Olympiakos was crowned Greek football champions for the 45th time in the club’s history. The Reds will now focus on the Greek Cup and the Europa League competitions.

The Piraeus club, which have achieved 4 out of 4 wins in the play-offs so far against PAOK, Aris, Panathinaikos and AEK, are now turning their attention to the next two targets the Greek Cup and the Europa League match against Wolves.

Until their next obligation the reds celebrated the wining of the League, with the fans taking to the streets of Piraeus after the picking up the three points in the match against AEK.



