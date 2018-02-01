Olympiakos crush Fenerbahce (95-70) for Euroleague

Olympiakos demolished reigning Euroleague champions Fenerbahce (95-70) at Piraeus on Thursday night to go to a 14-7 record and overpass the Turkish team on the table of the regular season. The Greek team had a near perfect 1st quarter scoring 34 points against 18 by the Turkish side.The Reds have regained a spot in the top 4. Captain Vassilis Spanoulis (19pts), Georgios Printezis (12 pts) and Janis Strelnieks (19 pts) were the top scorers.