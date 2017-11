In a nail-biter, Olympiakos managed to pick up a victory on the road in Milan after defeating Armani Olimpia Milan (86-85). The win means the reds go to a 7-2 record keeping them top of the Euroleague regular season table. Brian Roberts (18 pts), Jamel McLean (22 pts) and Janis Strelnieks (14pts) stood out for the winners.