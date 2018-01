Despite a serious scare in the 4th quarter, Olympiakos managed to beat Armani Exchange Olimpia Milan (87-80) for the Euroleague at the Peace and Friendship stadium in Piraeus on Friday night to go top of the table with CSKA Moscow. Wiltjer and Papanikolaou scored 15 points each, while Papapetrou added 11 and Spanoulis 14 points with 7 assists.