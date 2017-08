Greek football champions Olympiakos were able to come from one goal down and clinch victory against Croatian side Rijeka (2-1) at home in Karaiskakis in their first leg 3rd round qualifying bout, Wednesday night. The visiting team took the lead on 42 minutes through Heber, but Odjidja scored the equaliser for the reds in the 66th minute and Romao scored the winner in added time (93′).