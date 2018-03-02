Olympiakos basketball club finally broke the spell against Panathinaikos and snatched an important away victory (87-85) for the Euroleague. The Reds managed to win in overtime, even though they had the chance to wrap up the match during regular time as they had opened up a lead that reached up to 13 points in some cases. Captain Spanoulis (15 pts) and Printezis with another 15 were the Reds’ main scorers. Singleton (13pts), Gist (21) and Pana captain Calathes with 22 points were the leaders of the Greens.
Olympiakos defeat PAO for Euroleague at OAKA (87-85)
Reds consolidate 2nd spot in table