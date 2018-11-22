Olympiakos Piraeus have broken the unbeaten streak of Real Madrid (8-0) after defeating the reigning Euroleague champions in Piraeus (88-83).
Captain Vasilis Spanoulis bagged 20 points, while Williams-Goss led the scoring with 23 points. The win brings the Reds to 5-4.
Olympiakos defeat Real Madrid (88-83 ) for Euroleague
It is the first defeat for the Spanish team
