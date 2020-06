Olympiakos FC all but clinch the title after 1-0 away win at PAOK

The Reds are 17 points clear in the play-off table

Olympiacos Piraeus FC are a step away from being crowned Greek football champions after defeating reigning champions PAOK Thessaloniki at Toumba stadium Sunday night 1-0 in the first round of the Play-offs.

The Reds have secured a near unassailable gap of 17 points from the second spot. El-Arabi scored the solitary goal in the 23rd minute.