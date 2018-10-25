Olympiakos FC wants foreign referees to officiate all its matches in the League

Olympiakos FC has officially requested their matches in the Greek Super League be officiated by foreign referees. The Piraeus-based club submitted their request during the regular general meeting of the Greek Football Federation (EPO) on Thursday through its representative Takis Agrafiotis.
The Federation said it would pass on the request to the Greek central council of referees, urging the club to also send a letter of request to the council.
Greek football has become notorious over the years for corruption and complete mistrust among the competing clubs, which is why a retired foreign referee from Portugal was appointed as head of the domestic referee body to oversee the appointment of referees.
The derbies are already being officiated by foreign referees
