Olympiakos full-back Tsimikas on his way to Italian giants Napoli

A financial difference is expected to be covered by the Italian club

According to a report by Italian site “Napolicalcionews.it”, Napoli and Olympiakos are close to reaching an agreement foe the move of the Greek team’s left full-back, Kostas Tsimikas to the Italian giants.

The financial difference reportedly stalling the transfer is estimated at 5 millions euros, but Napoli appear to determined to snap up the talented player and will cover the gap.