Olympiakos lead Panathinaikos (32-30) in 1st half away from home

At the end of the first half, Olympiakos lead Panathinaikos (32-30) in the “eternal derby” for the Greek basketball at the OAKA stadium in Athens. The outcome of the match is mostly a matter of bragging rights and less of any real importance, as the Greek champions have effectively clinched top spot of the regular season and will have the home court advantage if the two meet in the finals.
