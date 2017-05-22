Olympiakos make 1.37 million euros in Euroleague run

Olympiakos might have lost the 2016-17 Euroleague basketball final, but they put a total of 1.73 million in their bank account. Based on announcements made by Euroleague CEO Jordi Bertomeu on the pool sharing of teams that took part in the competition, each win during the regular season brought in 40,000 euros, which means 760,000 for the reds. The Greek champions also received another 400,000 euros as runners up in the final and another 210,000 euros for 3 wins in the play-off stages, where they registered 3 wins. This season’s profits for the teams that took part in the competition were substantially higher than last year. Last year teams made a fixed amount of only 150,000 euros for their matches in the regular season.