Olympiakos penalised with 6-point deduction for team’s no-show in Cup match with PAO

Olympiakos received a 6-point deduction on the table in the Greek basketball league for not showing up on the court in the second half of the Greek Cup semi-final match against Panathinaikos. Olympiakos were also fined 7,000 euros.

The reasoning behind the penalty, according to the disciplinary body was for bringing the sport into disrepute. It is not clear whether Olympiakos will appeal the ruling.