Olympiakos say “No” to Atletico Madrid 9 million euro offer for Retsos

Olympiakos have reportedly rejected a 9 million-euro offer by Spanish giants Atletico Madrid to sell 19-year old left back Panayiotis Retsos. The full back has caught the eye of many European football clubs with his performances this season, according to a report by Greek sports newspaper “Sportday”, with the Spanish team expressing their interest in acquiring the player. But as the report states Olympiakos were quick to turn down the offer believing they can fetch a higher transfer fee in the future.