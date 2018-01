Related

In possibly what could be the worst showing in his Euroleague history ever, Olympiakos were blown off the court by Spanish side Baskonia (86-54) in Spain, Friday night. The Reds completely collapsed in the second half and apart from Printezis who registered double figures on the scoreboard (13pts) no-one else managed to put on a respectable display on the court. The defeat means Olympiakos fall to 3rd spot behind arch-rivals Panathinaikos, with both teams having a 12-5 record.