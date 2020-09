The fixture will be played over two legs

Olympiakos Piraeus will face AC Omonia in the play-off round, after the Cypriot club knocked out Red Star Belgrade 4-2 on penalties (1-1).

The first leg will be played on September 23 at G. Karaiskakis in Piraeus and on September 29 the second match will be held at GSP in Cyprus (both matches will start at 22:00).