Olympiakos welcomes Barcelona for their second Champions League game (VIDEOS)

The people of Barcelona FC made an impressive video of their first day in Greece for the Champion’s League game with Olympiakos.

It starts with were scenes from the landing of the mission to “Eleftherios Venizelos” airport and one of the first people to see is Lionel Messi.

One can also see in the video the team’s reception at the hotel by Barcelona’s friends in Greece with Greek traditional music as a soundtrack as well as Ernesto Valverde taking photos of the stadium where he was worshiped as few in the history of Olympiakos when he was the Greek teams’ coach before ending up in Barcelona.

The reception of the team by the Greek fans was spectacular.

Olympiakos, who has three defeats so far, can only hope for a miracle and a reasonably good performance against Barcelona.

The legendary team from Catalonia will not have in its ranks for this game Andres Iniesta who is injured and Gerard Pique who was expelled from the previous game with a red card.