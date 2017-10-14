Olympiakos win 3-1 against Panionios to climb to 3rd spot in ladder

Olympiakos came from a goal down against Panionios at Nea Smyrni and defeated their opponents 3-1. The home team opened the score on 3 minutes via a Spiridonovic goal, but the match was decided in the first half with the reds scoring three goals (Cisse 19’, Ansarifard 37’ and 45’). The victory puts the reigning champions on 11 points, two points behind leaders AEK who have a game in hand.