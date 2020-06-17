Olympiakos-Wolves Europa League match to be held on August 5 or 6

UEFA on Tuesday decided that the match between Olympiakos FC and Wolves for the final 16 round of the Europa League will take place on August 5 or 6 at a venue that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Wolverhampton’s home ground Molineux Stadium, however, still remains an option. Regarding changes in the teams’ rosters for the European competitions, each club may add 3 new players to its existing roster (which they had from January onwards or earlier) that were not in its previous selections.

Also for the qualifiers in both the Champions and Europa League, matches will be knockout except for the play offs of the Champions League.