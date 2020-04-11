Olympiakos’s Milutinov agrees to continue with CSKA Moscow

He will reportedly get 8 million euros for 3 years

Olympiakos basketball centre Nikola Milutinov appears to have come to an agreement to move to Russian giants CSKA Moscow.

As Spanish publication encestando.es reports, the rumours of the the Serbian international’s move to the reigning Euroleague champions seem to be true.

According to the Spanish medium the two sides have effectively agreed on a contract.

Milutinov will continue his career in Moscow under the guidance of former Panathinaikos coaching assistant Dimitris Itoudis.

He will reportedly become one of the highest-paid players in Europe’s top league, since it is estimated he will receive a total of 8 million euros for a 3-year contract.