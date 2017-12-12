Olympic Air flight changes on Thursday due to strike

A number of changes in the flight schedules of Olympic Air will take effect for Thursday, December 14 due to a 4-hour strike by graduates of the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority. The following flights are expected to change:

OA10 ATH – JNX Athens – Naxos 06: 50-07: 35 instead of 07: 05-07: 50

OA11 JNX-ATH Naxos – Athens 07: 55-08: 40 instead of 08: 10-08: 55

OA2 ATH – AOK Athens – Karpathos 11: 05-12: 10 instead of 10: 30-11: 35

OA3 ΑΚΚ -ΑΤΗ Karpathos – Athens 12: 35-13: 40 instead of 12: 00-13: 05

OA30 ATH – LRS Athens – Leros 11: 05-12: 05 instead of 09: 25-10: 25

OA31 LRS – ATH Leros – Athens 12: 25-13: 25 instead of 10: 45-11: 45

OA60 ATH-PAS Athens – Paros 11: 25-12: 05 instead of 08: 20-09: 00

OA61 PAS – ATH Paros – Athens 12: 30-13: 10 instead of 09: 25-10: 05

For further information passengers are requested to visit www.olympicair.com or contact the phone numbers below:

801 801 0101 (from fixed), 210 3550500 (from mobile).