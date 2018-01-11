Omnibus bill with prior action demands passes on principle with SYRIZA-ANEL votes

The omnibus bill submitted to Greek parliament for debate was voted on principle by the coalition government MPs of SYRIZA and ANEL on Thursday night. The controversial piece of legislation, which includes all the prior actions demanded by the country’s creditors for the next tranche, includes amendments to the rights of workers to strike, slashes in family allowances, as well as online auctions of private properties. All of the opposition parties voted against the bill on principle. The bill be discussed at parliamentary plenum starting from 10 am tomorrow and will continue through to Monday. During his address in the assembly, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos attempted to persuade the deputies that more social-friendly bills would follow.