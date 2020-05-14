Omonoia Square opens to public (watch video)

Athenians and visitors will enjoy a revamped Omonoia Square in the centre of Athens, as the official inauguration is taking place. The new Square is part of a larger plan to change the face of the Greek capital.

The project was completed with the contribution of significant donors and with the design and curation of the people of the Municipality. The huge fountain – one of the largest in volume of water in all of Europe – has started to operate – with a diameter of 30 meters whose central jet squirts the water 20 metres high and has a total of 188 water beams and 177 underwater headlights that create a pandemonium of light and colour.