One Albanian arrested for the murder of lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos

The police is optimistic that the case will be solved in a matter of days

According to the latest information, a 32-year-old Albanian, has been arrested for the murder of the lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos earlier this month.

The man, allegedly a prison runaway, was arrested on October 28th in Patras. The Police believes that they are one of the two people who entered the lawyer’s office, at Asklepios Street and, most likely, the man who pushed the trigger and killed 52-year-old.

For three days, police officers have launched a manhunt to capture at least two more Albanians, but despite the investigations, they have not been able to track them down thus far.