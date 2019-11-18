One dead and four rescued after suspension bridge collapses in France, sweeping away a car and truck

Three vehicles are believed to have been caught in the bridge collapse

One person has died and seven are reported injured after a suspension bridge over the Tarn river in southwest France collapsed on Monday, sweeping away a car and a truck, rescue workers said.

The bridge connects the towns of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn and Bessieres, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the city of Toulouse.

According to local reports the deceased is a 15-year-old girl who had been in a car with her parents at the time of the collapse.

Pont de mirepoix sur tarn effondrée pic.twitter.com/CeqJliWqvD — olivier le corre (@olecorre) November 18, 2019

Head of the Haute-Garonne department Georges Meric said that three vehicles were caught in the bridge collapse, without saying what happened to the third.

Over 60 emergency workers were at the scene, he said, adding that an investigation would be carried out into the condition of the bridge.

Source: daily mail