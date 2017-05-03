One dead man and one wounded woman outside of a school in Mafia-like attack

A known to the police man was assassinated and one woman was wounded after an attack by armed men this morning at Glyka Nera, Athens.

The man, Vassilis Grivas, had just dropped off his son to school when the hit-men fired their guns against him killing him on the spot.

The woman was hit by accident as she was not their target too. According to the doctors, she was lucky since the bullet entered her chest without harming any vital organ.

According to the police, the hit is part of a gang war. What the authorities fear now is that the fact that it happened outside of his son ‘s school will trigger a fierce answer by the other side, which will result in a true Mafia war in the following months.