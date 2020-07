One death from Covid-19 in Greece

The woman was suffering from underlying diseases

An 83-year-old woman died due to Covid-19 at the “Sotiria” hospital this afternoon, bringing the total deaths i Greece to 193.

The victim died at 4 in the afternoon. She was reportedly suffering from various underlying diseases.

Yesterday the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced 9 new cases of coronavirus in Greece 7 of which concerned tourists.

