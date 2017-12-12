One in three Greeks unable to afford basic material goods

One in three Greeks or 32% in 2016 were unable to enjoy basic material goods and social benefits, according to Eurostat data. The figures place Greece in third place among European countries, with Romania and Bulgaria occupying the top two spots of citizens deprived of basic goods.

Some of these include their inability to cover 5 of the following expences:

– Take a week’s holiday

– Not to delay the payment of mortgages, rents, utility bills or installments from the purchase of consumer products

– Have a meal with meat, chicken, fish or vegetables every other day

– Have home heating

– Keep a car or van for personal use

– Replace furniture in their home if they are worn

– Renew their worn-out clothes

– Have two pairs of shoes that fit perfectly to their feet

– Spend little money for themselves every week

– Have regular leisure activities

– Come once a month with family or friends for drinks or food

– Have an Internet connection

According to the same figures, 16% of the EU population (75 million people) suffered material and social deprivation in 2016.

In 2016, the highest percentage of material and social deprivation was recorded in Romania (50%) and Bulgaria (48%), followed by countries in which one in three people were affected: Greece (36%), Hungary (32%) and Lithuania (29%).

On the other hand, the Nordic Member States and Luxembourg reported the lowest shares of material and social deprivation: 3% in Sweden, 4% in Finland, 5% in Luxembourg and 6% in Denmark.

In all EU Member States, the rate of physical and social deprivation is higher among those with low educational levels (secondary or lower).

One in four people (25%) with a low educational level in the EU suffers from material and social deprivation, and this drops to one in seven (14%) for upper secondary. In addition, one in 20 (5%) among people with upper (tertiary) education.