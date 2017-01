One of the advertisements for the new iPhone7 Plus was filmed in Greece!

Apple chose a Greek village for the filming of one of its advertisements for the iPhone7 Plus.

The village by the sea demonstrates the ‘Portrait Mode’ one can find exclusively in the iPhone7 Plus.

The title of the advertisement is “Take Mine” and was released on January 7th with approximately 2 million views so far.

A good promotion for Apple and a good promotion for the lovely hospitable people of Greece.