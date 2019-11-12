One of the most controversial “Star Wars” scenes just got a really weird edit

The change ticked off fans and spawned a cottage industry in “Han Shot First” T-shirts

It’s the strange word heard ’round the galaxy ― or at least ’round “Star Wars” fandom ― and it sounds a lot like “Maclunkey!”

The new Disney+ streaming service includes a host of “Star Wars” content, including the one that started it all: “Episode IV ― A New Hope.” The original 1977 release famously featured Harrison Ford’s Han Solo firing first at the bounty hunter Greedo during an encounter at the Mos Eisley cantina on Tatooine.

The scene was edited later to show Greedo firing first because, in the words of “Star Wars” creator George Lucas, he didn’t want his hero to be a “cold-blooded killer.”

The new edition unveiled this week tweaked that sequence again. Just before he shoots at Han Solo, Greedo yells something that sounds like “Maclunkey!”

Most of Greedo’s words, spoken in his own language, were accompanied by English captions. “Maclunkey!” was not.

