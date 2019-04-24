One of the world’s most expensive super yachts arrives in Mykonos (videos)

Summer has not arrived yet but the … luxury boats are already arriving at Mykonos.

After the Icon, another opulent yacht moored at the “windy” island in the Aegean Sea.

This time it was the hyper-luxurious yacht Radiant, owned by Dubai’s emir Abdullah Al Futtaim.

The Radiant has a length of 110 metres and was built in 2009 on behalf of the Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky.

Berezovsky paid EUR 149 million to acquire it, but due to financial problems, he sold it in 2011 to the emir for 240 million euros.

Radiant’s value is currently estimated at 280 million euros and is on the list of the most expensive yachts on the planet.

The yacht can accommodate 60 people with the crew. It features a heliport, a gym, a cinema, and two swimming pools, and is equipped with a powerful water cannon with the ability to sink boats up to 91 meters away.



