One refugee injured in Mytilene after knife attack

One refugee/immigrant was injured at the Kara Tepe temporary reception Camp in Mytilene after an altercation with another refugee on Saturday.

The two young men came to blows and one of them pulled a knife and injured the other. The fight was quickly broken up by security officers who intervened and arrested the knife-wielding attacker.

The cause of the bloody incident has not been clarified yet. The victim was transported to the General Hospital of Mytilene, where he underwent surgery and is being treated.

A case was filed against the perpetrator for attempted homicide, violation of the law on possession of a weapon, and causing simple bodily harm, with which he was referred to the Mytilene Prosecutor’s Office.

