One third of Brits find baking stress relieving, study shows

One in three Brits turn to baking to help them de-stress after a busy day at work, a study suggests.

Researchers found as well as being a pleasurable pastime for many, others enjoy mixing, stirring and baking to ease stress levels.

The survey of 2,000 amateur bakers also found two thirds of Brits believe baking improves their mood when they are feeling low.

he predominant emotion evoked in respondents when baking, according to the study, is happiness, followed by a sense of calm and focus.

One third of Britain’s bakers find the process relaxing, believing the process of achieving the perfect bake has greater stress-relieving properties than sex.

Psychologist, Dr Linda Papadopoulos who worked with Dr. Oetker on the Bake Friends report, said the very act of following a baking recipe has a similar effect to mindfulness for reducing stress.

Dr Papadopoulos said: “We know that 80 per cent of people prefer to follow a recipe when baking and these steps encourage us to focus on being present with what we’re creating.

“In fact, baking also has the benefit of enhancing creative expression – which has been found to have a strong connection with overall wellbeing.

