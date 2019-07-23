One year to the day since the tragic fire at Mati

A memorial service was held for the 102 victims of the fire

A year has passed since the deadly fire that hit East Attica and burned the area of Mati.

It was on 23 July when the flames destroyed everything in their passage leaving 102 dead behind and hundreds of burnt houses.

At about ten o’clock in the morning, the memorial service of the victims was completed in Kokkino Limanaki, a few meters away from a field where 26 dead were found.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, was present to honour the memory of the victims.

Yesterday in the Parliament, in a highly symbolic move he announced a series of immediate measures that will help the people affected by this tragedy.